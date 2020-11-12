Skip to main content
Join
News
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
Entertainment
Lifestyles
COVID-19
Buy & Sell
Today's E-Edition
Pantagraph
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Print Edition
34°
Clear
Watch now: Birthday boy John Rahm skips ball over water for incredible hole-in-one
Don't wait! Subscribe for $1/mo.
Pet lovers: Get our weekly pets newsletter!
These are the states most likely to wear a mask
JavaScript must be enabled to enter this promotion.
Click here to learn how to enable JavaScript.
© Copyright 2020
The Pantagraph
, 205 N. Main St. Bloomington, IL
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.